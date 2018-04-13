REAL ESTATE

5 Tribeca apartments for $3,500/month or less

50 Murray St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Tribeca are hovering around $3,550, compared to a $2,900 average for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Tribeca rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

131 W Broadway




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 131 W Broadway, is listed for $2,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

50 Murray St., #16h




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 50 Murray St., which, at 550- square-feet, is going for $3,095 / month.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

57 Reade St., #23g




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 57 Reade St., is listed for $3,460 / month for its 600-square-feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect concierge service, a residents lounge, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

10 Leonard St., #49u




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10 Leonard St., which is going for $3,475 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to feature French doors, large windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

10 Barclay St., #15j




Over at 10 Barclay St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $3,500 / month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and high ceilings. The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, on-site laundry and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News