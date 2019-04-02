Real Estate

50 Cent sells opulent Connecticut mansion after 12 years on the market

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

FARMINGTON, Connecticut -- Rapper 50 Cent's 50,000-square-foot mansion in Connecticut that first went on the market 12 years ago has finally sold at a fraction of the original asking price.

Jennifer Leahy, an agent at Douglas Elliman in Greenwich, tells the Hartford Courant the 21-bedroom. 25-bathroom home in Farmington was sold for $2.9 million.

The sale was first reported by The Wall Street Journal .

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, asked $18.5 million for the 17-acre estate in 2007. Jackson purchased the mansion in 2004 from boxer Mike Tyson for $4.1 million, and then sank millions into it for renovations.

The home also has an indoor pool, a gym, racquetball courts and a dance room.

Leahy did not disclose the buyer.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateconnecticutcelebrity homesmansionreal estate
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search on for missing NYC public school teacher, mother of 3
1 dead, 2 hurt after out-of-control car crashes in Brooklyn
Thousands crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral; 2 officers hurt
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
3 more suspects arrested after murder victim ran for his life
CT bus driver assaulted by passenger, fired after incident
Show More
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Exclusive: Jury foreman on Vetrano verdict - 'It was a slam dunk'
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Woman targeted for speaking Spanish in racist rant
Equal pay for women rally held on steps of City Hall
More TOP STORIES News