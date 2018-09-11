Check out today's cheapest rentals in Gramercy, New York City

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,300, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Gramercy, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Third Avenue and E. 21st Street
Listed at $1,827/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Third Avenue and E. 21st Street, is 44.6 percent less than the $3,300/month median rent for a one bedroom in Gramercy.
In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning units and an eat-in kitchen. Pets are not allowed here.
(See the complete listing here.)
341 E. 19th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 341 E. 19th St., which is going for $1,950/month.
The building offers an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the apartment, you can find hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a pantry and built-in shelves. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not permitted here.
(See the full listing here.)
First and Second avenues
Then there's this apartment at First and Second avenues, also listed at $1,950/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting and air conditioning units. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the listing here.)
354 E. 20th St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 354 E. 20th St., which is going for $1,995/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, ceiling fans and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed at this location.
(Check out the listing here.)
307 E. 18th St.
Over at 307 E. 18th St., there's this studio apartment, going for $2,050/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome here.
(View the listing here.)