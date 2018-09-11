REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Gramercy, New York City

307 E. 18th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Gramercy look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,300, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Gramercy, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Third Avenue and E. 21st Street




Listed at $1,827/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Third Avenue and E. 21st Street, is 44.6 percent less than the $3,300/month median rent for a one bedroom in Gramercy.

In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning units and an eat-in kitchen. Pets are not allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

341 E. 19th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 341 E. 19th St., which is going for $1,950/month.

The building offers an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the apartment, you can find hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a pantry and built-in shelves. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not permitted here.

(See the full listing here.)

First and Second avenues




Then there's this apartment at First and Second avenues, also listed at $1,950/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting and air conditioning units. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

354 E. 20th St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 354 E. 20th St., which is going for $1,995/month.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, ceiling fans and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed at this location.

(Check out the listing here.)

307 E. 18th St.





Over at 307 E. 18th St., there's this studio apartment, going for $2,050/month.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome here.

(View the listing here.)
