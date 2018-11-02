REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Greenwich Village, New York City

68 W. 11th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Greenwich Village are hovering around $3,500, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greenwich Village rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

224 Sullivan St.




Listed at $2,075/month, this studio, located at 224 Sullivan St., is 22.4 percent less than the $2,675/month median rent for a studio in Greenwich Village.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and shared outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

66 W. Ninth St., #20R




This studio apartment, situated at 66 W. Ninth St., #20R, is listed for $2,195/month.

In the apartment, expect to find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and extra storage space; there's also an elevator available. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Sixth Avenue




Listed at $2,295/month, this studio apartment is located at Sixth Avenue.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, air conditioning and heating units, hardwood flooring, white appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

Greene Street and Washington Place




Over at Greene Street and Washington Place, there's this studio apartment, going for $2,450/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(View the listing here.)

68 W. 11th St.




Also listed at $2,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 68 W. 11th St.

The apartment features high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a renovated bathroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
