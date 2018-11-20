REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Long Island City, New York City

47th Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Long Island City has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Long Island City look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Long Island City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

21st Street






Listed at $1,500/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 21st Street, is 50.0 percent less than the $3,000/month median rent for a one bedroom in Long Island City.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, closet space and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

47th Avenue






Here's a studio apartment at 47th Avenue, which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,695/month.

The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

36-10 11th St., #2





Over at 36-10 11th St., #2, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, going for $1,850/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(View the listing here.)

11-15 46th Road, #2A






And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11-15 46th Road, #2A. It's being listed for $1,895/month.

In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Feline companions are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York CityQueens
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,400 rent you in the West Village, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Yonkers, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Fort Greene, New York City
Renting in New York City: What will $4,700 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 children, 2 adults found dead at Colts Neck mansion fire
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl abducted in upstate New York
4-alarm fire tears through Bronx home, spreads to 2 others
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Body found in marina confirmed to be missing football fan
Trump submits written responses to special counsel
Show More
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
Florida man admits to sex with mini horse, police say
More News