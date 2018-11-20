Check out today's cheapest rentals in Long Island City, New York City

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Long Island City look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Long Island City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
21st Street
Listed at $1,500/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 21st Street, is 50.0 percent less than the $3,000/month median rent for a one bedroom in Long Island City.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, closet space and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
47th Avenue
Here's a studio apartment at 47th Avenue, which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,695/month.
The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
36-10 11th St., #2
Over at 36-10 11th St., #2, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, going for $1,850/month.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(View the listing here.)
11-15 46th Road, #2A
And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11-15 46th Road, #2A. It's being listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Feline companions are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the full listing.)