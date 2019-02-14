Check out today's cheapest rentals in Long Island City, New York City

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,950, compared to a $2,769 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Long Island City, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
34-47 42nd St., #3-H
This studio apartment, situated at 34-47 42nd St., #3-H, is listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen. Building amenities include secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
36-27 30th St., #1F
Listed at $1,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 36-27 30th St., #1F.
Inside, look for central heating, hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen. The building features on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Steinway Street and 36th Avenue
And here's a studio apartment at Steinway Street and 36th Avenue, which, has 700 square feet, is going for $1,799/month.
The apartment includes high ceilings, central heating and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
34-50 41st St.
Over at 34-50 41st St., there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, going for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, expect to find central heating and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
36-10 11th St., #1F
Listed also at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 36-10 11th St., #1F.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
