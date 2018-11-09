REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, New York City

Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Murray Hill-Kips Bay look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,200, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street





Here's a studio apartment at Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street, which is going for $1,900/month.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

Second Avenue and East 37th Street






Listed at $2,045/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Second Avenue and East 37th Street.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats are allowed on this property.

(Here's the listing.)

326 E. 35th St., #AP2






Over at 326 E. 35th St., #AP2, there's this studio apartment, going for $2,095/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.)

Fifth Avenue and West 37th Street






And finally, there's this studio apartment at Fifth Avenue and West 37th Street. It's being listed for $2,100/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
