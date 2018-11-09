Check out today's cheapest rentals in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, New York City

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,200, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street
Here's a studio apartment at Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street, which is going for $1,900/month.
In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
Second Avenue and East 37th Street
Listed at $2,045/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Second Avenue and East 37th Street.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats are allowed on this property.
(Here's the listing.)
326 E. 35th St., #AP2
Over at 326 E. 35th St., #AP2, there's this studio apartment, going for $2,095/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry.
(View the listing here.)
Fifth Avenue and West 37th Street
And finally, there's this studio apartment at Fifth Avenue and West 37th Street. It's being listed for $2,100/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(Here's the full listing.)