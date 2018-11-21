REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in NoHo, New York City

309 Mott St., #3A. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in NoHo are hovering around $3,495, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a NoHo rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

302 Mott St., #42






Listed at $2,625/month, this studio apartment, located at 302 Mott St., #42, is 15.2 percent less than the $3,095/month median rent for a studio in NoHo.

The building offers a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring, white appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Astor and Broadway places






This studio apartment, situated at Astor and Broadway places, is listed for $3,025/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. The bi-level unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

309 Mott St., #3A






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 309 Mott St., #3A, which is going for $3,116/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)
