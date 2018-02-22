REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Park Slope, New York City

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Park Slope are hovering around $2,400 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Park Slope rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

43 Prospect Pl.




This studio apartment, situated at 43 Prospect Pl., is listed for $1,850 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace and exposed brick. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

99 Sterling Pl., #2e




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 99 Sterling Pl., which is going for $1,900 / month. The apartment comes with hardwood floors, central heating, three closets and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome, sadly. (See the full listing here.)

286 5th Ave., #1A




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 286 5th Ave., also listed at $1,900 / month. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the listing here.)

355 12th St., #1




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 475-square-foot studio apartment is located at 355 12th St. (at 6th Ave.). In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace and on-site laundry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that dogs and cats are allowed. (Here's the listing.)

221 Garfield Pl., #2r



And here's a studio apartment at 221 Garfield Pl., which is going for $2,000 / month. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Check out the listing here.)

477 3rd St., #1C




Over at 477 3rd St., there's this studio apartment, also going for $2,000 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (View the listing here.)
