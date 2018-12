Check out today's cheapest rentals in Tribeca, New York City | Hoodline

18 Vesey St., #2101

Church and Franklin streets

Greenwich and Duane streets

Finding a good spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Tribeca look like these days--and what might you get for your money?Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $4,070, compared to a $2,714 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Tribeca, via rental site Zumper , paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $2,490/month, this studio apartment, located at 18 Vesey St., is 23.4 percent less than the $3,250/month median rent for a studio in Tribeca.Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unity laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(See the complete listing here .)Over at Church and Franklin streets, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $3,500/month.The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building offers a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(View the listing here .)Listed at $3,995/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Greenwich and Duane streets.The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities inc high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(Check out the complete listing here .)