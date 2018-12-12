Check out today's cheapest rentals in Tribeca, New York City | Hoodline

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $4,070, compared to a $2,714 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Tribeca, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
18 Vesey St., #2101
Listed at $2,490/month, this studio apartment, located at 18 Vesey St., is 23.4 percent less than the $3,250/month median rent for a studio in Tribeca.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unity laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
Church and Franklin streets
Over at Church and Franklin streets, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $3,500/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building offers a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(View the listing here.)
Greenwich and Duane streets
Listed at $3,995/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Greenwich and Duane streets.
The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities inc high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)