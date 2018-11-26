REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Yonkers

1523 Central Park Ave., #9A. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Yonkers look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Yonkers via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

760 Bronx River Road, #A34






Listed at $1,100/month, this 450-square-foot studio co-op, located at 760 Bronx River Road, #A34, is 15.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Yonkers, which is currently estimated at around $1,300/month.

In the furnished unit, expect a mix of tile flooring and hardwood flooring along with stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1523 Central Park Ave., #9A





This studio co-op, situated at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is listed at $1,200/month for its 375 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

800 Warburton Ave., #5






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 800 Warburton Ave., #5, which is also going for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1 Shonnard Terrace






Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Shonnard Terrace, listed at $1,400/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

27 Manning Ave.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 27 Manning Ave. in Bryn Mawr, is listed at $1,450/month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)
