Check out today's cheapest rentals in Yonkers

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Yonkers are hovering around $1,584. But how does the low-end pricing on a Yonkers rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1523 Central Park Ave., #9A






This studio coop, situated at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is listed for $1,200/month for its 375 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

162 McLean Ave.






Next, there's this at 162 McLean Ave. in Park Hill, listed at $1,225/month.

Secured entry, assigned parking and shared outdoor space are listed as building amenities. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, built-in storage features, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

237 N. Broadway, #6E






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 237 N. Broadway, #6E, which, with 800 square feet, is going for $1,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, street parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tiled flooring, central heating, high ceilings, white appliances and generous closet space. Animals are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

304 Morsemere Ave.






Over at 304 Morsemere Ave., there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,400/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood and tiled flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)
