reopen ny

Reopen NY: Governor Cuomo extends eviction protections in New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's Tenant Safe Harbor Act is being expanded until January 1, 2021 to protect additional residential tenants from eviction if they are suffering financial hardship during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Executive Order signed by Governor Cuomo extends the protections of the Tenant Safe Harbor Act to eviction warrants that existed prior to the start of the pandemic.

"As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID," Governor Cuomo said. "We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through January 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis."

Governor Cuomo first announced a State moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20 to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency.

The Governor signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act on June 30 which became effective immediately as well as additional legislation providing financial assistance to residential renters and landlords.

Additionally, previous Executive Orders have prohibited charges or fees for late rent payments, and tenants facing financial hardship can still use their security deposit as payment and repay their security deposit over time.

Earlier this month, the State's moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures was extended by Governor Cuomo by Executive Order, until October 20th.

This measure extends protections already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors in recognition of the financial toll the pandemic has taken on business owners, including retail establishments and restaurants.

The extension of this protection gives commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomortgagesevictionrenters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate approaches 2 percent
5 states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
MTA warns nationwide impact without $12B in federal funding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate approaches 2 percent
3 kids left home alone critical after NYC apartment fire: Authorities
Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
New York City inches closer to return of indoor dining
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
Show More
Exclusive: Longtime tenants feel 'trapped' living alongside homeless men
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Harlem
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
Pedestrian, cyclists call for more space on NYC bridge
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
More TOP STORIES News