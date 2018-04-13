REAL ESTATE

Doormen, handymen avoid strike with tentative agreement reached

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has the details on the tentative agreement reached by building service workers.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A tentative agreement was reached Friday to avoid a strike of New York City doormen, porters and handymen.

More than 30,000 workers, some of whom rallied earlier this week for a new contract, reached the tentative agreement with the realty advisory board.

The contract was set to expire on April 20th.

The tentative deal calls for wage increases that average nearly three percent.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatestrikelabor unionsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News