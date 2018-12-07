Explore today's cheapest rentals in Astoria, New York City

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Astoria look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Astoria via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
34-27 28th Ave., #1
Listed at $1,450/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 34-27 28th Ave., #1, is 22.3 percent less than the $1,865/month median rent for a studio in Astoria.
In the unit, expect wooden cabinetry, tiled floors and a gas stove. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
31-23 47th St., #2C
Here's a studio apartment at 31-23 47th St., #2C, which is going for $1,600/month.
The apartment features high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. The building includes storage. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
31-68 41st St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 31-68 41st St., also listed at $1,600/month.
Apartment amenities include closet space, wooden cabinetry and hardwood floors. Pets are not allowed. There is a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
25-64 38th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 25-64 38th St., is listed for $1,695/month.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The building has secured entry. Cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
31-21 29th St., #11
Over at 31-21 29th St., #11, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,740/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
