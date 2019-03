Explore today's cheapest rentals in Bushwick, New York City

1230 Halsey St., #qa

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Bushwick look like these days--and what might you get for the price?Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,195, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick, via rental site Zumper , yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1230 Halsey St., #qa, which is going for $1,675/month.In the unit, there are hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(See the full listing here .)Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 139 Wilson Ave., #qa.In the unit, expect central heating. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(Here's the listing .)Over at 294 Stockholm St., #1R, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,000/month.In the unit, you're promised central heating, large windows and an eat-in kitchen. Building amenities include storage and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(View the listing here .)To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 214 Knickerbocker Ave., #3A. It's being listed for $2,100/month.Inside, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and outdoor space.(Here's the full listing .)---