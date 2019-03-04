Explore today's cheapest rentals in Bushwick, New York City

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,195, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1230 Halsey St., #qa
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1230 Halsey St., #qa, which is going for $1,675/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
139 Wilson Ave., #qa
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 139 Wilson Ave., #qa.
In the unit, expect central heating. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
294 Stockholm St., #1R
Over at 294 Stockholm St., #1R, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,000/month.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, large windows and an eat-in kitchen. Building amenities include storage and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
214 Knickerbocker Ave., #3A
To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 214 Knickerbocker Ave., #3A. It's being listed for $2,100/month.
Inside, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and outdoor space.
