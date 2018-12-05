Explore today's cheapest rentals in Elmhurst, New York City

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,949, compared to a $2,731 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Elmhurst, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
58-16 85th St., #2E
Here's a studio apartment at 58-16 85th St., #2E, which, at 650 square feet, is going for $1,450/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry . In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, closet space and natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
40-15 Hampton St., #6I
Then there's this apartment at 40-15 Hampton St., #6I, listed at $1,600/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, closet space and high ceilings. The building offers an elevator and on-site management. Cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
Baxter Avenue and Hampton Street
Also listed at $1,600/month, this 575-square-foot studio apartment is located at Baxter Avenue and Hampton Street.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the listing.)
81-11 45th Ave., #2S
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 81-11 45th Ave., #2S, which is going for $1,600/month.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry. The apartment features central heating, hardwood floorin, stainless steel appliances and garden access. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the listing here.)
MacNish Street and Elmhurst Avenue
Over at MacNish Street and Elmhurst Avenue, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, built-in shelving and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(View the listing here.)