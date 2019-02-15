Explore today's cheapest rentals in Flatbush, New York City

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Flatbush look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flatbush via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2164 Caton Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 2164 Caton Ave., is listed for $1,475/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and cabinet space. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
724 E. 27th St., #3D
Then there's this apartment at 724 E. 27th St., #3D, listed at $1,495/month.
In the apartment, you're promised hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen and plenty of closet space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
East 17th Street and Albemarle Road
This studio apartment, situated at East 17th Street and Albemarle Road, is listed for $1,499/month.
Inside, anticipate hardwood flooring and a full kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
567 E. 22nd St., #2A
Over at 567 E. 22nd St., #2A, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,550/month.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(View the listing here.)
