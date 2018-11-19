REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Fort Greene, New York City

280 Ashland Place, #4. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Fort Greene has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Fort Greene look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fort Greene via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

301 Cumberland St., #E1






Over at 301 Cumberland St., #E1, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,400/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(View the listing here.)

280 Ashland Place, #4






Listed at $2,495/month, this studio apartment is located at 280 Ashland Place, #4.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. In the apartment, which comes furnished, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

80 Dekalb Ave., #22q






Then, there's this studio apartment at 80 Dekalb Ave., #22q. It's being listed for $2,555/month.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Feline companions are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
