Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Greenwich Village, New York City

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Greenwich Village via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
106 West Houston St.
Here's a studio apartment at 106 West Houston St. that's going for $1,975 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, ample closet space and good natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
5 Minetta St.
Listed at $2,130 / month, this studio apartment is located at 5 Minetta Street. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Here's the listing.)
118 Macdougal St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 118 Macdougal St., is listed for $2,175 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, exposed brick and granite counter tops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)
85 Macdougal St., #2
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 85 Macdougal St., which, with 525 square feet, is going for $2,195 / month. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Check out the listing here.)
64 West 8th St.
Finally, there's this studio apartment at 64 West 8th St. It's being listed for $2,200 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, high ceilings and great natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Here's the full listing.)