Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Morningside Heights, New York City

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
185 Claremont Ave., #6k
This studio apartment, situated at 185 Claremont Ave., is listed for $1,995 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, three closets and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.
Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
31 Tiemann Pl., #69
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 31 Tiemann Pl., which is going for $2,100 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
35 Morningside Ave., #3
Then there's this apartment at 35 Morningside Ave. (at Morningside Ave. & W 117th St.), listed at $2,200 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, exposed brick, plenty of closet space and stainless steel appliances.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the listing here.)
440 Riverside Dr., #C
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom coop is located at 440 Riverside Dr. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood floors and high ceilings.
Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly. (Here's the listing.)
170 Claremont Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 170 Claremont Ave., is listed for $2,250 / month. In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel countertops and exposed brick. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)
251 W 109th St., #2A
Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 251 W 109th St. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.