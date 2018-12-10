Explore today's cheapest rentals in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, New York City

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Murray Hill-Kips Bay look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill-Kips Bay via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
East 35th Street and Third Avenue
Listed at $1,750/month, this studio apartment, located at East 35th Street and Third Avenue, is 31.8 percent less than the $2,565/month median rent for a studio in Murray Hill-Kips Bay.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
301 E. 37th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 301 E. 37th St., is listed for $1,850/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a renovated bathroom and a fireplace. On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street
Here's a studio apartment at Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street, which is going for $1,900/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Third Avenue and East 36th Street
This studio apartment, situated at Third Avenue and East 36th Street, is listed for $2,045/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
