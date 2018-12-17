REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in New York City | Hoodline

2375 Richmond Road, #2C. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in New York City look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New York City via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

781 Rossville Ave.






Here's a 1,421-square-foot apartment at 781 Rossville Ave. in Rossville, listed at $925/month.

In the unit, expect carpeting, white cabinetry and a private entrance. Building amenities include parking. Pet lovers inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

187 Presentation Circle






Listed at $950/month, this studio apartment is located at 187 Presentation Circle in Arden Heights.

The apartment boasts both air conditioning and central heating, tiled flooring, granite countertops and large windows. The building includes outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

107th and Broadway, #1B






This studio apartment, situated at 107th and Broadway in Upper West Side, is also listed for $950/month.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the listing here.)

2375 Richmond Road, #2C





Over at 2375 Richmond Road, #2C in New Dorp, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,000/month.

When it comes to building amenities, you'll find on-site laundry and security. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and ample closet space. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Renting in East Harlem: What will $1,800 get you? | Hoodline
What's the cheapest rental available in Turtle Bay-East Midtown, right now? | Hoodline
What does $1,500 rent you in New York City, today? | Hoodline
What will $2,900 rent you in New York City, right now? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Firefighter accused of impersonating cop, questioning woman
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Show More
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
LI day care owner in court after toddlers found in street
More News