Explore today's cheapest rentals in New York City | Hoodline

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New York City via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
781 Rossville Ave.
Here's a 1,421-square-foot apartment at 781 Rossville Ave. in Rossville, listed at $925/month.
In the unit, expect carpeting, white cabinetry and a private entrance. Building amenities include parking. Pet lovers inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
187 Presentation Circle
Listed at $950/month, this studio apartment is located at 187 Presentation Circle in Arden Heights.
The apartment boasts both air conditioning and central heating, tiled flooring, granite countertops and large windows. The building includes outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
107th and Broadway, #1B
This studio apartment, situated at 107th and Broadway in Upper West Side, is also listed for $950/month.
In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2375 Richmond Road, #2C
Over at 2375 Richmond Road, #2C in New Dorp, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, you'll find on-site laundry and security. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and ample closet space. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
