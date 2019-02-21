Explore today's cheapest rentals in SoHo

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental there look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoHo via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the area.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
98 Thompson St., #36
Listed at $1,995/month, this studio apartment, located at 98 Thompson St., #36, is 16.7 percent less than the $2,395/month median rent for a studio in SoHo.
In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
81 Sullivan St., #1C
Here's a studio apartment at 81 Sullivan St., #1C, which is going for $2,300/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Broadway and Spring Street #3FW
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Broadway and Spring Street, listed at $2,650/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Broome Street
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom place, situated at Broome Street #7, is listed for $2,875/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
