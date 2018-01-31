Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Stuyvesant Town, New York City

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
382 E 20th St., #28
Listed at $2,900 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 382 E 20th St. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and a residents lounge.
In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)
245 Avenue C, #01-E
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 245 Avenue C, is listed for $3,124 / month for its 749-square-feet of space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, storage, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and a doorman. (See the listing here.)
447 East 14th St.
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 447 East 14th St., which is going for $3,140 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and a residents lounge.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
605 East 14th St.
Over at 605 East 14th St., there's this 763-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $3,142 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, ample natural light and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, a residents lounge, storage space and on-site management. (View the listing here.)
281 Avenue C
Listed at $3,145 / month, this 749-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 281 Avenue C. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and a residents lounge.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (Check out the complete listing here.)
8 Stuyvesant Oval
Finally, there's this 733-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 8 Stuyvesant Oval. It's being listed for $3,153 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and storage space. (Here's the full listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.