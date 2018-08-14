REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in the East Village, New York City

512 E. 13th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
East Village is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the East Village look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the East Village via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

205 Ave. B, #2D




Listed at $1,700/month, this studio apartment, located at 205 Ave. B, #2D, is 29.2 percent less than the $2,400/month median rent for a studio in the East Village.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck and wooden cabinetry. The building offers outdoor space and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

512 E. 13th St., #4C




Here's a studio apartment at 512 E. 13th St., #4C, which, at 500 square feet, is also going for $1,800/month.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

220 First Ave., #5




Listed at $1,850/month, this studio apartment is located at 220 First Ave., #5.

The unit features high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

425 E. 12th St., #2W




Finally, listed at $1,900/month, this studio living space is located at 425 E. 12th St., #2W.

In the residence, look for hardwood flooring, exposed brick, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Renting in New York City: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in Hell's Kitchen: What will $2,500 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in New York City, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Brooklyn Heights, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for NYC
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
Show More
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Man critically hurt after being stabbed in neck in the Bronx
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Omarosa: Trump trying to 'silence me' as campaign files arbitration
More News