Explore today's cheapest rentals in the East Village, New York City

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the East Village look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the East Village via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
205 Ave. B, #2D
Listed at $1,700/month, this studio apartment, located at 205 Ave. B, #2D, is 29.2 percent less than the $2,400/month median rent for a studio in the East Village.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck and wooden cabinetry. The building offers outdoor space and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
512 E. 13th St., #4C
Here's a studio apartment at 512 E. 13th St., #4C, which, at 500 square feet, is also going for $1,800/month.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
(See the full listing here.)
220 First Ave., #5
Listed at $1,850/month, this studio apartment is located at 220 First Ave., #5.
The unit features high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)
425 E. 12th St., #2W
Finally, listed at $1,900/month, this studio living space is located at 425 E. 12th St., #2W.
In the residence, look for hardwood flooring, exposed brick, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)