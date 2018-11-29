REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Financial District, New York City

324 Pearl St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Financial District look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,185, compared to a $2,730 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Financial District, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

324 Pearl St.






Here's a studio apartment at 324 Pearl St., which is going for $2,250/month.

The building offers an elevator, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

116 John St., #513






Listed at $2,377/month, this studio space is located at 116 John St., #513.

The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, large windows and closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)

Rector Street





Over at Rector Street, there's this studio apartment, going for $2,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect an open living room floor plan, central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(View the listing here.)

180 Water St., #321






Also listed at $2,500/month, this studio address is located at 180 Water St., #321.

The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. The unit boasts high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,900 rent you in New York City, right now?
What will $1,600 rent you in Yonkers, right now?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
DA: Colts Neck suspect shot brother, repeatedly stabbed kids
TIMELINE: Colts Neck family murders
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
VIDEO: Giant falling clock narrowly misses workers
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
NYC officials face firing squad on snowstorm response
1 injured when 3-story Harlem church collapses
Show More
9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn
2 men pull driver from car seconds before fiery blast
Man escapes high-rise fire, overcome by smoke in hallway
2 women arrested following violent altercation at NJ Wawa
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
More News