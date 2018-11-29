Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Financial District, New York City

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,185, compared to a $2,730 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Financial District, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
324 Pearl St.
Here's a studio apartment at 324 Pearl St., which is going for $2,250/month.
The building offers an elevator, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
116 John St., #513
Listed at $2,377/month, this studio space is located at 116 John St., #513.
The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, large windows and closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Rector Street
Over at Rector Street, there's this studio apartment, going for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect an open living room floor plan, central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
180 Water St., #321
Also listed at $2,500/month, this studio address is located at 180 Water St., #321.
The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. The unit boasts high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
