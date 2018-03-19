REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Theater District, New York City

341 West 45th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're looking for a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Theater District look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Theater District via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

150 West 47th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 150 West 47th St. (at 6th Ave. & W 47th St.), which is going for $2,095 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator, on-site laundry and a doorman. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

150 W 47th St., #6D




Then there's this apartment at 150 W 47th St., listed at $2,100 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman.

(See the listing here.)

58 West 48th St.




Listed at $2,150 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 58 West 48th St. (at W 48th St. & 6th Ave.).

In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include storage space and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

341 West 45th St., #2




This studio apartment, situated at 341 West 45th St., is listed for $2,195 / month.

The building features concierge service, on-site laundry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

150 West 46th St.




And here's a studio apartment at 150 West 46th St. (at 6th Ave. & W 47th St.), which is going for $2,200 / month.

The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and a residents lounge. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)

208 West 48th St.




Over at 208 West 48th St. (at Broadway & W 48th St.), there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, also going for $2,200 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not allowed.

(View the listing here.)

305 West 45th St., #M4




To wrap things up, there's this 433-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 305 West 45th St. (at 8th Ave. & W 47th St.). It's being listed for $2,250 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

