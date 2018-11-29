REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in White Plains

16 Minerva Place. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in White Plains look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in White Plains via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

177 Grand St., #2L





Listed at $1,250/month, this studio apartment, located at 177 Grand St., #2L, is 19.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $1,550/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4 Bryant Crescent, #2i






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 4 Bryant Crescent, #2i, which, at 750 square feet, is going for $1,450/month.

The apartment boasts carpeting, closet space and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

16 Minerva Place, #3E






Listed at $1,600/month, this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space is located at 16 Minerva Place, #3e.

The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and recessed lighting.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M






Over at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,767/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. The building offers on-site laundry and off-street parking. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)
