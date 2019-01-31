Explore today's cheapest rentals in White Plains

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in White Plains via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Quinby Avenue
Listed at $1,300/month, this 515-square-foot studio apartment, located at Quinby Avenue, is 13.3 percent less than the median rent for a studio in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a deck, garden access, a walk-in closet, tiled floors and an eat-in kitchen. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
96 Holland Ave., #3
Here's a studio apartment at 96 Holland Ave., #3, which, at 550 square feet, is going for $1,475/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, tiled flooring and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
10 Nosband Ave., #5J
Then there's this 850-square-foot coop with one bedroom and one bathroom at 10 Nosband Ave., #5J, listed at $1,650/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood and tiled flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Animals are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the listing here.)
155 Harding Ave., #3F
Listed at $1,750/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 155 Harding Ave., #3F.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
27 Oakwood Ave., #2
To round things out, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 27 Oakwood Ave., #2. It's being listed for $1,775/month.
In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)