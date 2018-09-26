Explore today's cheapest rentals in Yonkers

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Yonkers via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
200 Livingston Ave.
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 200 Livingston Ave. in Ludlow, is 25.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Yonkers, which is currently estimated at around $1,600/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
760 Bronx River Road
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop, situated at 760 Bronx River Road, is listed for $1,250/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Shared outdoor space is listed as a building amenity. In the apartment, anticipate carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
82 Caryl Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 82 Caryl Ave. in Park Hill, listed at $1,275/month.
The building features a swimming pool, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Animals are not permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1 Shonnard Terrace
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Shonnard Terrace.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
44 Park Ave.
Listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 44 Park Ave.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, heating units, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and has good transit options.
