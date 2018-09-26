REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Yonkers

82 Caryl Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're seeking a new spot to live, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Yonkers look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Yonkers via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

200 Livingston Ave.




Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 200 Livingston Ave. in Ludlow, is 25.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Yonkers, which is currently estimated at around $1,600/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

760 Bronx River Road




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop, situated at 760 Bronx River Road, is listed for $1,250/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Shared outdoor space is listed as a building amenity. In the apartment, anticipate carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

82 Caryl Ave.





Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 82 Caryl Ave. in Park Hill, listed at $1,275/month.

The building features a swimming pool, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Animals are not permitted here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1 Shonnard Terrace



Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Shonnard Terrace.

The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

44 Park Ave.




Listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 44 Park Ave.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, heating units, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineYonkers
REAL ESTATE
NYCHA residents describe living conditions at court hearing
Renting in Little Italy: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,400 get you?
What will $2,000 rent you in White Plains, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
He pretended to be a dentist like his wife, prosecutors say
Scaffolding hanging off Midtown building, worker rescued
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
PD: Woman kept mom's body, 'wanted to see stages of death'
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
Bill Cosby spends 1st night in prison after sentencing
Show More
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms continue Wednesday
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
More News