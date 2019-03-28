Real Estate

'Full House' in San Francisco to go back on the market

Here's your chance to own a piece of TV history. The famous San Francisco home featured in "Full House" is going back on the market.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the owner plans to list it by the end of April. The home is on Broderick Street and has become a tourist hot spot.

It's owned by Jeff Franklin, the executive producer of the original "Full House" and the Netflix reboot "Fuller House."

No price has been determined, but real estate website Zillow shows it sold in 2016 for about $4 million.
