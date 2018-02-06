WINTER

Harsh winter leads to high home heating bills

Marcus Solis has more on high electric bills this winter.

SOMERS, New York (WABC) --
This winter's cold snap is resulting in sticker shock for many suburban homeowners.

"I almost had a heart attack," said Rosalie Cicgona upon receiving a $664 utility bill.

Cicogna is one of many residents in Westchester County's Heritage Hills condominium complex who have seen a dramatic spike in heating costs.

Alex Roth, another resident, said his bill increased 40 percent compared to a year ago, even though his energy use has remained the same.

"I don't touch the thermostats in my house. They stay at 67," he said. "It's a major difference."

But prolonged periods of sub-freezing temperatures in December and January have resulted in overall high demand. A New York State Electric and Gas spokesperson said it is passing along the higher cost of supplying electricity.

"The bill increase is a direct result of wholesale price increases due to an increase in demand as a result of recent low temperatures," said NYSEG spokesperson Kevin Ortiz. "NYSEG does not profit on the supply charges that appear on customers' bills."

Residents like Roth are counting the days until warmer spring temperatures.

"I'm leaving the thermostat where it is and hoping for the best," he said.

----------
