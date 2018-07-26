REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Chelsea, New York City

4065 Victory Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Chelsea is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chelsea look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chelsea via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4065 Victory Blvd., #B




Listed at $1,600/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4065 Victory Blvd., #B, is 55.6 percent less than the $3,600/month median rent for a one bedroom in Chelsea.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

152 W. 15th St., #1C




Then there's this apartment at 152 W. 15th St., #1C, listed at $1,800/month.

The furnished unit features air conditioning and heating, tile flooring, an electronic safe, stainless steel appliances and a wall-mounted TV. Building amenities include on-site laundry, bi-monthly housekeeping services and secured entry. Pets are not permitted in the unit.

(See the listing here.)

325 W. 30th St., #3




Over at 325 W. 30th St., #3, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,899/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

229 W. 28th St.




Listed at $1,900/month, this studio is located at 229 W. 28th St.

The apartment features high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

401 W. 25th St., #2C




To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 401 W. 25th St., #2C. It's being listed for $1,990/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in Bedford, right now?
Behind-the-scenes look at luxury with realtor to the stars
The priciest real estate rentals in Rockville Centre
What does $2,700 rent you in New York City, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Show More
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Radio hosts suspended for calling NJ official 'turban man' on air
Woman in viral Wildwood beach arrest video rejects plea deal
Donald Trump Jr., wife in NYC court for divorce hearing
More News