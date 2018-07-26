Here are today's cheapest rentals in Chelsea, New York City

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chelsea look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chelsea via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
4065 Victory Blvd., #B
Listed at $1,600/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4065 Victory Blvd., #B, is 55.6 percent less than the $3,600/month median rent for a one bedroom in Chelsea.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
152 W. 15th St., #1C
Then there's this apartment at 152 W. 15th St., #1C, listed at $1,800/month.
The furnished unit features air conditioning and heating, tile flooring, an electronic safe, stainless steel appliances and a wall-mounted TV. Building amenities include on-site laundry, bi-monthly housekeeping services and secured entry. Pets are not permitted in the unit.
(See the listing here.)
325 W. 30th St., #3
Over at 325 W. 30th St., #3, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,899/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(View the listing here.)
229 W. 28th St.
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio is located at 229 W. 28th St.
The apartment features high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
401 W. 25th St., #2C
To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 401 W. 25th St., #2C. It's being listed for $1,990/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(Here's the full listing.)