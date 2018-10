Here are today's cheapest rentals in Midtown, New York City

153 E. 43rd St., #4A

If you're looking for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Midtown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,295, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Midtown, via rental site Zumper , yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,750/month, this studio apartment, located at 153 E. 43rd St., #4A, is 30.0 percent less than the $2,500/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a small breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 358 E. 51st St., #3A, which is going for $1,800/month.The studio features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.(See the full listing here .)Over at Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,900/month.Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers concierge service, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management.(View the listing here .)