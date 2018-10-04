Here are today's cheapest rentals in Midtown, New York City

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,295, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Midtown, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
153 E. 43rd St., #4A
Listed at $1,750/month, this studio apartment, located at 153 E. 43rd St., #4A, is 30.0 percent less than the $2,500/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a small breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
358 E. 51st St., #3A
Here's a studio apartment at 358 E. 51st St., #3A, which is going for $1,800/month.
The studio features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street
Over at Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers concierge service, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management.
