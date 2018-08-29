Here are today's cheapest rentals in Murray Hill, New York City

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,295, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
301 E. 37th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 301 E. 37th St., which is going for $1,850/month.
On-site management is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning units. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio apartment is located at Lexington Avenue and East 35th Street.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, high ceilings and air conditioning. Pet owners, rejoice: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.
East 37th Street
This studio apartment, situated at East 37th Street, is also listed for $1,900/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
Third Avenue
Over at Third Avenue, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,975/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the light-filled unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick and spacious closets. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
304 E. 38th St.
To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 304 E. 38th St. It's being listed for $1,995/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, a patio, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
