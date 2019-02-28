Here are today's cheapest rentals in New Rochelle

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New Rochelle via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2261 Palmer Ave., #4k
Listed at $1,275/month, this 570-square-foot studio living space, located at 2261 Palmer Ave., #4k, is 25.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in New Rochelle, which is currently estimated at around $1,709/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
230 Pelham Road
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 230 Pelham Road, is listed for $1,350/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
666 Pelham Road
Here's a studio apartment at 666 Pelham Road, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,400/month.
The building features a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
57 Hilltop Ave.
Then there's this 600-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 57 Hilltop Ave., listed at $1,550/month.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include outdoor space and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
