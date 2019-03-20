Here are today's cheapest rentals in New York City

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New York City via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
216 Sneden Ave., #B
Here's a one-bedroom apartment at 216 Sneden Ave., #B in Huguenot, which, at 425 square feet, is going for $1,050/month.
The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
830 Howard Ave., #1G
Then there's this 400-square-foot apartment at 830 Howard Ave., #1G in Grymes Hill, listed at $1,100/month.
Building amenities include an outdoor space. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
481 Bradford Ave.
Over at 481 Bradford Ave. in Rossville-Woodrow, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,200/month.
Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, but is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)
108 Parkinson Ave.
To round things out, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 108 Parkinson Ave. in Concord. It's being listed for $1,250/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Here's the full listing.)
