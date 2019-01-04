REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Sheepshead Bay, New York City

2147 E. 17th St., #1C. | Photos: Zumper

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Sheepshead Bay are hovering around $1,700, compared to a $2,700 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sheepshead Bay rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Ocean Ave and Avenue West





This studio apartment, situated at Ocean Ave and Avenue West, is listed for $1,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large closets, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

2147 E. 17th St., #1C





Here's a studio apartment at 2147 E. 17th St., #1C, which is going for $1,590/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, onsite management and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, air conditioning and a separate dining room area. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

2049 E. 17th St., #UNITC1





Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2049 E. 17th St., #UNITC1, listed at $1,599/month.

The building offers outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, many windows, high ceilings and in-unit laundry . Cats and dogs are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)
