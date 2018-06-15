REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in SoHo, New York City

137 Sullivan St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
SoHo has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in SoHo look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoHo via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Thompson Street




This studio apartment, situated at Thompson Street, is listed for $1,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

132 Thompson St., #31




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 132 Thompson St., listed at $2,150/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a stove, high ceilings and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

Sixth Avenue & King Street




Also listed at $2,150/month, this studio apartment is located at Sixth Avenue and King Street.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick and a loft area. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Here's the listing.)

213 Sixth Ave.




And here's a studio apartment at 213 Sixth Ave., which is going for $2,200/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove and a small breakfast nook. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not permitted here.

(Check out the listing here.)

137 Sullivan St.




To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 137 Sullivan St. It's being listed for $2,300/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. On-site management is offered as a building amenity.

(Here's the full listing.)
