Here are today's cheapest rentals in SoHo, New York City

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,368, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoHo, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
120 Thompson St., #3C
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 120 Thompson St., #3C, is listed for $1,950/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Secured entry and an elevator are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Sixth Avenue and King Street
Here's a studio apartment at Sixth Avenue and King Street, which is going for $2,150/month.
In the bi-level loft unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and white appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
81 Sullivan St., #1C
This studio apartment, situated at 81 Sullivan St., #1C, is listed for $2,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen, both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings and a small balcony. Pets are forbidden here.
Broome and Watts streets
Listed at $2,850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Broome and Watts streets.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
