REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in SoHo, New York City

81 Sullivan St., #1C. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for a new spot to live on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in SoHo look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,368, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoHo, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

120 Thompson St., #3C




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 120 Thompson St., #3C, is listed for $1,950/month for its 600 square feet of space.

Secured entry and an elevator are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Sixth Avenue and King Street




Here's a studio apartment at Sixth Avenue and King Street, which is going for $2,150/month.

In the bi-level loft unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and white appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

81 Sullivan St., #1C




This studio apartment, situated at 81 Sullivan St., #1C, is listed for $2,300/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen, both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings and a small balcony. Pets are forbidden here.

(See the listing here.)

Broome and Watts streets




Listed at $2,850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Broome and Watts streets.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineManhattanNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What does $3,900 rent you in New York City, today?
Renting in White Plains: What will $2,400 get you?
What will $2,100 rent you in Long Island City, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Williamsburg, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Teen stabbed in chest outside NYC school, 2 in custody
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
LIVE COVERAGE: 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
California shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
Show More
Criminal charges filed after mini crane plunges 4 stories in Harlem
Video shows person sought in 21-year-old woman's murder
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
More News