Here are today's cheapest rentals in the Upper West Side, New York City

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,200, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Upper West Side, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
239 W. 100th St., #1F
First, there's this townhouse at 239 W. 100th St., #1F, listed at $1,750/month.
Secured entry and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances and closet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
57 W. 105th St., #2F
This studio apartment, situated at 57 W. 105th St., #2F, is listed for $1,795/month for its 400 square feet of space.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Amsterdam Avenue and West 107th Street
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Amsterdam Avenue and West 107th Street, which is also going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
44 Riverside Drive, #5a
Over at 44 Riverside Drive, #5a, there's this studio address, going for $1,800/month.
In the bi-level unit, look for white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, spot lighting, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
724 Amsterdam Ave., #2A
Also listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 724 Amsterdam Ave., #2A.
The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
