Here are today's cheapest rentals in White Plains

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Lake Street
Listed at $1,550/month, this studio apartment is located at Lake Street.
The unit includes hardwood flooring, air-conditioning, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts an elevator, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
16 Minerva Place, #3e
Next, there's this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 16 Minerva Place, #3e. It's listed for $1,600/month.
In the apartment, you can find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Cats are allowed with an additional security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
35 Robertson Ave., #1
Here's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,750/month. It is located at 35 Robertson Ave., #1.
The unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, closet space, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. The landlord pays all utilities. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)
65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M
This 700 square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M. It's listed at $1,767/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, new appliances and air conditioning. Laundry and assigned parking are available on-site. Dogs are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)