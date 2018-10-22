REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in White Plains

35 Robertson Ave., #1. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in White Plains are hovering around $2,150. But how does the low-end pricing on a White Plains rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions
---

Lake Street




Listed at $1,550/month, this studio apartment is located at Lake Street.

The unit includes hardwood flooring, air-conditioning, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts an elevator, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

16 Minerva Place, #3e





Next, there's this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 16 Minerva Place, #3e. It's listed for $1,600/month.

In the apartment, you can find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Cats are allowed with an additional security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

35 Robertson Ave., #1




Here's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,750/month. It is located at 35 Robertson Ave., #1.

The unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, closet space, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. The landlord pays all utilities. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M




This 700 square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M. It's listed at $1,767/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, new appliances and air conditioning. Laundry and assigned parking are available on-site. Dogs are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineWhite Plains
REAL ESTATE
NY family discovers septic situation after buying home
Renting in New Rochelle: What will $1,700 get you?
NYCHA complexes get heating improvements ahead of winter
Another Upper West Side building strips Trump name
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Building collapses as massive fire burns in NJ
Person shot by security guard while trying to break into news station
Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at LI hospital goes home
Hurricane Willa approaches land as Category 4 storm
Pizza deliveryman once detained, arrested in domestic incident
Tourist charged after crashing drone into Midtown building
Person of interest ID'd in UWS murder of 70-year-old woman
Show More
Rae Carruth released from prison after girlfriend's murder
Reported Trump plan to change 'gender' definition sparks fury
Bronx grocery store owner fatally shoots would-be robber
3 more Proud Boys members arrested in Manhattan clash
Undelivered mail found in woods in Westchester County
More News