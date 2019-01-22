REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in White Plains

155 Harding Ave., #3F. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in White Plains look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in White Plains via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Quinby Avenue






Listed at $1,300/month, this 515-square-foot studio apartment, located at Quinby Avenue, is 13.3 percent less than the median rent for a studio in White Plains, which is currently estimated at around $1,500/month.

The building offers assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, expect tiled flooring, white appliances, a deck and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Lake Street






Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Lake Street, listed at $1,675/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

10 Nosband Ave., #5J






Over at 10 Nosband Ave., #5J, there's this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop, going for $1,725/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood and tiled flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

155 Harding Ave., #3F






Listed at $1,750/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 155 Harding Ave., #3F.

The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
