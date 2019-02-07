Here are today's cheapest rentals in Yonkers

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1523 Central Park Ave., #9A
Listed at $1,200/month, this 375-square-foot studio coop, located at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is 7.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Yonkers, which is currently estimated at around $1,300/month.
The building offers garage parking. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Animals are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
304 Morsemere Ave.
Next, there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 304 Morsemere Ave., listed at $1,300/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
1 Shonnard Terrace
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1 Shonnard Terrace, is listed for $1,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Berkeley Avenue
Over at Berkeley Avenue in Ludlow, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,475/month.
The building features assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent and a $100 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Oliver Avenue
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Oliver Avenue in Nodine Hill. It's being listed for $1,500/month.
The apartment boasts central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
