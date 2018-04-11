High ceilings & hardwood floors: what $2,500 will get you in NYC

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New York City if you've got $2,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
300 E 51st St., #7a (Midtown)
Listed at $2,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 300 E 51st St.
In this unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and a door person. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
344 W 145th St. (Hamilton Heights)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 344 W 145th St. also listed for $2,500 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, exposed brick, ample natural light, a terrace and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. Both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
400 W 50th St., #1b (Hell's Kitchen)
Next, check out this 450-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 400 W 50th St. and listed for $2,500 / month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
400 E 25th St. (Murray Hill-Kips Bay)
Located at 400 E 25th St., here's a 424-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,500/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, garden access, granite countertops and large windows. This wheelchair accessible building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a residents lounge, a bike room and a door person. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
40 Starr St., #2r (Bushwick)
Located at 40 Starr St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Small pets are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
4 W 109th St., #3f (Upper West Side)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode over at 4 W 109th St. It's listed for $2,500 / month.
In the unit, tenants will find hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a bike room and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
397 Douglass St., #2r (Park Slope)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 397 Douglass St. that's going for $2,500 / month.
Tenants can expect to find hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
390 Broome St., #12 (SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 390 Broome St. and listed for $2,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and plenty of cabinet space. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
175 Orchard St., #5d (Lower East Side)
Located at 175 Orchard St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen bar and closet space. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
