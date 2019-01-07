Inside New York City's most expensive apartments

We scoured local listings in New York City via rental site Zumper to discover the city's most posh listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
575 W. End Ave. (Upper West Side)
First, take in this apartment over at 575 W. End Ave. in the Upper West Side. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in New York City is approximately $3,800/month, this place is currently going for a shocking $97,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?
The building offers secured entry, on-site management and concierge service. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial house.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
28 E. 63rd St., #11B (Upper East Side)
Next, here's this apartment situated at 28 E. 63rd St., #11B in the Upper East Side. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in New York City is about $3,100/month, this spot is currently listed at a commanding $94,000/month.
The building offers on-site management, concierge service, a roof deck, a business center, assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large windows, a gourmet kitchen, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a large bedroom. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this high-end home.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
15 Central Park West, #8A (Lincoln Square)
Next, here's this condo over at 15 Central Park West, #8A in Lincoln Square. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it takes up 4,565 square feet. This stately home is currently going for an unthinkable $78,000/month.
The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, assigned parking and a residents lounge. In the unit, you will find an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this voluminous home.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
