REAL ESTATE

Judge blocks New York City law demanding Airbnb disclosures

(Shutterstock file image)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City was dealt a major legal blow Thursday in its ongoing attempt to crackdown on Airbnb.

A federal judge issued an order barring the city from enacting a law next month requiring home-sharing companies like Airbnb and HomeAway to turn over data about customers who advertise short-term rentals.

Judge Paul Engelmayer blocked the law from taking effect on February 2, finding there's a greater than 50 percent chance the companies would prevail on claims that the law violates the Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.

The ruling comes at an early stage of the litigation. Lawyers for the city and the companies will gather additional evidence before Engelmayer makes a final ruling.

The city did not immediately comment.

The San Francisco-based Airbnb in a statement called the ruling a "huge win."

"The decision today is a huge win for Airbnb and its users, including the thousands of New Yorkers at risk of illegal surveillance who use Airbnb to help make ends meet," a statement read. "The court today recognized the fundamental importance of New Yorkers' constitutional rights to privacy and the sanctity of their own homes."

The law was passed last summer.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateairbnbNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in New York City, right now?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in New York City
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown Brooklyn, right now?
What will $1,800 rent you in New York City, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Video: 3 hurt when car slams into furniture store in Queens
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
3 workers injured falling off scaffolding in Brooklyn
Woman wanted for dragging LI 7-Eleven worker with car
NYPD ID's suspect with distinctive tattoos wanted in rape
House cat found with screwdriver protruding from head
Woman charged in butt injection death served 2 prison terms
Show More
Video: Man sucker punched, robbed by 4 suspects on street
Questions after city delays Fair Fares transit program
Manhattan subway station set to close for elevator repairs
Boxer puppy found neglected, abused in Queens
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
More News