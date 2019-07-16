Real Estate

Landlords file lawsuit against new rent laws in New York City

NEW YORK -- Landlords have filed a lawsuit challenging new rent laws that strengthens protections for more than a million New York City apartment dwellers and allows cities statewide to opt into rent stabilization.

The lawsuit was filed late Monday in Brooklyn federal court by the Rent Stabilization Association of NYC, a group that represents 25,000 landlords, the Community Housing Improvement Program and individual property owners. It names the city, the Rent Guidelines Board and the state agency that oversees rent-regulated apartments as defendants.

The landlords say the new laws, which strengthen rules restricting rental increases, are unconstitutional and amounts to illegal taking of private property.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would review the lawsuit. State Attorney General Letitia James said her office will defend the law.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york citylawsuitrenters
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House condemns Trump's tweets against 4 congresswomen of color
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
24 hospitalized after suspected CO poisoning at NYC church
Wisconsin boy gifts special doll to NYC girl who lost arm
Search on for missing 9-foot anaconda on Long Island
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Show More
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
Burglar in Queens smells woman's shoe, performs lewd act
Woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say
AccuWeather Forecast: Sizzling stretch continues
Queens deli owner struck in face with power drill, loses teeth
More TOP STORIES News