NYCHA tops worst landlord list in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Once again the worst landlord in New York City is . . . New York City.NYCHA tops the worst landlord list.The public advocate put NYCHA in a category by itself saying the scope of the problems is impossible to compare to any other landlord in the city.Right now, the city's public housing authority has nearly 350,000 outstanding work orders.All of this comes after a federal monitor and a new chairman were appointed to oversee the housing authority.