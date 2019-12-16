Real Estate

NYCHA tops worst landlord list in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Once again the worst landlord in New York City is . . . New York City.

NYCHA tops the worst landlord list.

The public advocate put NYCHA in a category by itself saying the scope of the problems is impossible to compare to any other landlord in the city.

Right now, the city's public housing authority has nearly 350,000 outstanding work orders.

All of this comes after a federal monitor and a new chairman were appointed to oversee the housing authority.

RELATED: Federal monitor asks about NYCHA lighting in response to 7 On Your Side investigation

RELATED: Burst pipe fills family's NYCHA apartment with steam

RELATED: Pipe break floods Brooklyn NYCHA apartment basement with sewage



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york citynychanew york city politics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet
Undocumented workers can apply for NY driver's licenses
Man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout due in court
Raw sewage leaks into Hudson River in Westchester County
Knife-wielding man creeps around sleeping man's home
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Queens subway slashing: New video of suspect
Show More
Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Lincoln Tunnel car fire blocks traffic, causes extensive delays
Must-read stories from the weekend
More TOP STORIES News